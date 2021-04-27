Mickey Demetriou’s brace helps Newport to comfortable victory

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Mickey Demetriou scored twice as Newport consolidated their position in the Sky Bet League Two play-off spots with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Scunthorpe at Rodney Parade.

Demetriou added a first-half header to an own goal from Iron defender George Taft and the visitors, who have won only one of their last 14, were never going to come back.

Lewis Collins made it 3-0 before the break against a Scunthorpe side who offered nothing in attack from the first minute to last.

There was only one goal in the second half courtesy of Demetriou, but Newport had already secured victory in the first.

Both of Demetriou’s headers came from precise deliveries and Collins’ effort was the result of Scunthorpe goalkeeper Mark Howard dropping a simple ball he should have collected.

Home manager Michael Flynn was able to take off key men Joss Labadie, Josh Sheehan and Ryan Haynes after 72 minutes with an eye on Saturday’s huge game with leaders Cheltenham.