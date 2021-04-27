Joe Quigley nets hat-trick as Yeovil ease past Solihull Moors

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A hat-trick from Joe Quigley earned Yeovil a 3-0 home win in their National League mid-table battle with Solihull Moors.

Joe Sbarra had a couple of early efforts for Solihull but Yeovil took the lead after 27 minutes as Quigley was fouled in the area. He took the resulting penalty which was saved but was first to the rebound to head the ball in.

Quigley almost had a second soon after when his effort was cleared off the line. Then Kyle Hudlin’s long-range free-kick almost grabbed Solihull an equaliser as the ball came back off the post.

Yeovil doubled their lead shortly after the break when Quigley poked home his second at the near post and he completed his treble with 72 minutes on the clock to wrap up the three points.