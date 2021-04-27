Late John Marquis own goal denies Portsmouth victory against Accrington

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Portsmouth’s play-off hopes are still alive but John Marquis’ 94th-minute own goal denied them a win in a pulsating 3-3 draw with Accrington.

Stanley took the lead with 15 minutes gone when Colby Bishop got ahead of his marker from a Sean McConville cross to head home his 12th goal of the season.

Marquis hit the post for Pompey after 23 minutes while, 17 minutes later, McConville’s fierce strike crashed against the woodwork.

Stanley made it two just before the break when a McConville free-kick found its way to Bishop at the far post. His strike was on its way into the goal but Cameron Burgess made sure on the goalline.

Portsmouth got one back four minutes into the second half when Marquis’ initial shot was saved by Toby Savin but the ball fell back to him and he lofted it over the keeper.

Adam Phillips saw his effort tipped onto the post by Craig MacGillivray and, in the next attack, Pompey equalised. Marquis sent half-time substitute Ryan Williams through and he squeezed the ball in from an angle.

Stanley hit the crossbar in the 85th minute through Burgess and then, in the 91st minute, a free-kick was not cleared by Accrington and it fell to Marquis who fired home from eight yards.

Then, in the last minute of injury time, a McConville free-kick was fired goalwards by Phillips and it bounced off Marquis and into the goal for a draw.