Lincoln edge closer to play-off spot with narrow win at Shrewsbury

Lincoln edged ever closer to securing a League One play-off spot thanks to a narrow 1-0 win at Shrewsbury.

Jorge Grant’s 11th-minute goal means Michael Appleton’s men need just a point on Saturday at Peterborough to guarantee a play-off berth.

The Imps flew out of the traps in Shropshire and edged ahead just 10 minutes in.

After Brennan Johnson’s warning shot, Liam Bridcutt swung in an inviting cross for Grant, who headed home unmarked for his 12th goal of the season.

Morgan Rogers and TJ Eyoma went close to doubling the visitors’ advantage, with City totally dominant in the opening 25 minutes.

Shrewsbury grew into the game as the half wore on and after hitting the post, Josh Vela danced through the Lincoln defence only to skew his shot wide.

Chances were at a premium in the second half, with Nathaniel Ogbeta’s free-kick the closest the home side came to drawing level.

Lincoln’s Tom Hopper went close for City, but neither side carved out any quality chances throughout the second period.