Scott Boden nets late winner as Torquay hold onto National League lead

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Torquay scored a stoppage-time winner as they held on to top spot in the Vanarama National League with a last-gasp 2-1 victory against Aldershot at Plainmoor.

Ben Wynter’s goal in the eighth minute of time added on rescued the Gulls a point against Notts County on Saturday, and it was Scott Boden who snatched a winner in the seventh minute of stoppage time here.

Torquay started on the front foot and went ahead after 12 minutes when skipper Asa Hall volleyed home Adam Randell’s cross, but Aldershot were level five minutes later when Kodi Lyons-Foster headed home from a free-kick.

The Gulls came close to a second goal after 35 minutes but Mitch Walker saved Randell’s low drive and Jake Andrews fired the loose ball over the crossbar.

Walker pushed a deflected shot from Wynter around a post in the 53rd minute, and Boden and Connor Lemonheigh-Evans were also denied by the Shots keeper just after the hour.

Harry Panayiotou drove an effort wide for Aldershot, while Torquay new boy Lucas Tomlinson brought a save from Walker.

Just as it looked like the Gulls would run out of time, Boden popped up to glance in a header from a Randell cross.