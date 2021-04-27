Chesterfield boost play-off hopes with Bromley win

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Chesterfield enhanced their play-off hopes with a 2-1 win at Bromley, who saw their chances suffer a blow.

Joel Taylor volleyed against the crossbar and then the same player shot narrowly wide as the visitors dominated the opening half.

Chesterfield almost broke the deadlock three minutes into the second half when Taylor’s cross to the back post found George Carline but his effort was cleared off the line.

The Spireites went ahead through Jack Clarke two minutes later when he pounced on a loose ball and fired into the top corner.

Bromley levelled with 67 minutes on the clock when Jude Arthurs chipped the keeper.

But Chesterfield were back in front when Carline scored with 14 minutes to go and that was enough to secure the win.