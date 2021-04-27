Weymouth boost survival hopes with win at Maidenhead

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Weymouth gave their survival hopes a huge boost, moving up to 18th with a 1-0 win at 10-man Maidenhead.

In-form striker Danilo Orsi-Dadomo had a good chance to put Maidenhead in front in the 25th minute but his effort clattered a post.

And it was the visitors who opened the scoring on the 30-minute mark when Calvin Brooks turned in Sean Shields’ cross at the back post.

The home side were reduced to 10 men in the 79th minute when Seth Twumasi was sent off, but they were handed a lifeline when Josh Kelly was fouled in the box six minutes later and the referee pointed to the spot.

But visiting goalkeeper Ethan Ross saved Orsi-Dadomo’s penalty and Weymouth returned home with three valuable points.