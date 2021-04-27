Eastleigh move into play-off places with win over Notts County

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Eastleigh moved into the National League play-off places with a 2-0 win over Notts County.

Home goalkeeper Joe McDonnell produced a superb double save to keep out Kyle Wootton and Regan Griffiths just before the half-hour mark, as County enjoyed the better of the first half.

Andrew Boyce put Eastleigh in front in the 57th minute, heading home Ryan Hill’s cross at the back post.

Joe Tomlinson then made it 2-0 in the 75th minute when he found the corner of the net from the edge of the area.