Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

The Evening Standard reports Arsenal have yet to begin talks with centre-back David Luiz, whose contract is up at the end of the season. The paper says the Brazil international is “relaxed” about the situation after regular appearances for the Gunners throughout the current campaign. The defender has resumed training ahead of the Europa League semi-final first leg against Villarreal following a knee injury which required minor surgery.

Liverpool are reportedly still interested in signing RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate despite announcing a pre-tax loss of £46million. The Daily Mail says the Reds are willing to trigger a £40m release clause for the France Under-21 international as they prepare to offload Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri in the off-season.

A return to the Netherlands is understood to be on the cards for Brighton’s Davy Propper (John Walton/PA)

PSV want to re-sign Davy Propper from Brighton, according to the The Argus. The Dutch club sold the Holland midfielder to the Seagulls in 2017, but the paper cites sources in the 29-year-old’s home country as reporting he is likely to leave the Amex for the Eredivisie in the coming months.

Celtic midfielder Ismaila Soro has reportedly caught the eye of Tottenham, with the Daily Mail reporting the Premier League club are interested in signing the 22-year-old Ivory Coast-born midfielder.

Players to watch

Sergio Aguero: According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Inter Milan have become the latest club to join the pack chasing the signature of the 32-year-old Argentina striker as he prepares to leave Manchester City.

Jesse Lingard has expressed a desire to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season (John Walton/PA)

Jesse Lingard: Eurosport reports the 28-year-old England midfielder, who is on loan at West Ham, wants to leave Manchester United this summer.