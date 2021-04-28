Jose’s throwback, Becks’ dogs and North’s agony – Wednesday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 28.

Football

Peak Jose Mourinho? The ‘Special One’ remembers Inter Milan’s semi-final win over Barcelona.

Roma got a send-off ahead of their trip to Manchester.

An emotional reunion for David Beckham.

Bruno Fernandes left a gushing tribute for the birthday boy.

JLingz wore a naughty tracksuit.

Once a Blue…

Once a Blue, 100 times a Blue! 💙 pic.twitter.com/7gPBemHfHH — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 28, 2021

100 up! Back to the bridge. pic.twitter.com/2yENBZIKXn — Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) April 27, 2021

Chelsea came back from Madrid with a draw and an away goal.

First leg done and we will fight again on Wednesday! Great effort team! 💪🏻💙 #UCL pic.twitter.com/LrsFjuI5Mz — César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) April 27, 2021

Going back to London with a crucial away goal and a performance we can build on 👊🏾🔥💥💙 #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve pic.twitter.com/GzCvIVudvS — Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) April 27, 2021

Real’s ex-Chelsea contingent aren’t down and out, though.

Hemos hecho un gran esfuerzo!! Todo se decidirá en Londres y podéis creer en este equipo! 🤍 We’ve made a great effort!! Everything will be decided in London. You can believe in this team! #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/xKelAVa6MH — Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) April 27, 2021

Great finish @Benzema ⚽️Nice to see some old friends! 😉 pic.twitter.com/iiFNRtxOXv — Eden Hazard (@hazardeden10) April 27, 2021

John Terry was out on the course with a few former team-mates.

A proud day for England forward Danielle Carter.

2 years ago I enrolled on an educational journey to help distract me from my rehab. Today I am thankful and proud to share that I have completed my MBA for CEOs of a Sporting Organisation with a Distinction 👩🏾‍🎓. I’m excited to gain more experience and put my learning to use! pic.twitter.com/B1qa4oAbCQ — Danielle Carter (@DanielleCarter) April 28, 2021

Where else but Patrice Evra’s social media accounts would you see Batman punching a Viking?

Leicester’s in-form striker had some important advice.

Seniorman waka don change 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/z0tqmohnwi — Ndidi Wilfred (@Ndidi25) April 28, 2021

Isaac Hayden poked fun at his goalscoring record.

Not sure where my shooting boots have been ever since 🤣 great game, great memories #NUFC https://t.co/bqPKHARtRY — Isaac Hayden (@IsaacHayden65) April 28, 2021

Route one.

Happy birthday Dominic Matteo.

Everton turned the clock back.

😭 | Nine years ago today, @Tim_Cahill scored his final goal – and punched one last corner flag – in the Royal Blue jersey! 🥊💙#EFC 🔵 — Everton (@Everton) April 28, 2021

Cricket

Eoin Morgan reacted to his latest IPL appearance.

Dawid Malan and Sam Billings worked hard in training.

Stuart Broad was ready to take on arch rivals Derbyshire.

Rugby Union

Bad news for George North.

Sport can be cruel. We all know the risks when we take the field. Unfortunately I ruptured my ACL on Saturday and will need surgery next week. Heartbroken is an understatement. 💔 pic.twitter.com/icNDEmYmHE — George North (@George_North) April 28, 2021

Lewis Ludlam chilled with his dogs.

Boxing

Deontay Wilder was back on the pads.

Another big event sorted.

The historic crossover event is signed & sealed! ✍🏽Mayweather vs. Paul live at Hard Rock 🏟 Sunday, June 6th 🥊 #MayweatherPaul #BraggingRights pic.twitter.com/GLa0S9gWQl — Mayweather Promotions (@MayweatherPromo) April 27, 2021

Frank Bruno’s punchbag came off second best.

Morning up bright and early in the gym early. The toothache has not gone away the punch bag lost in 2 rounds total knockout this morning! pic.twitter.com/7aQVCPrmqo — Frank Bruno MBE 🇬🇧 (@frankbrunoboxer) April 28, 2021

Derek Chisora continued the hype.

Joe Calzaghe felt nostalgic.

Formula One

What does an F1 driver do with their spare time?

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez had fun with colour.

Para reservaciones de fiestas infantiles, favor de contactar a Red Bull Racing🤣 To book a children’s party please contact @redbullracing 🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/gFlmhJHvp8 — Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) April 27, 2021

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc touched down in Portugal.

Ready for another one in Portugal. Thanks for the ride @vistajet pic.twitter.com/8KqqLUyvnq — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) April 28, 2021

Tennis

Roger Federer chilled out!

Eugenie Bouchard was looking for TV show tips.

is doctor foster worth watching? — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) April 28, 2021

Snooker

Mark Williams’ family appraised his performance at the mid-session interval.

Into the dressing room my boys there , rights dad tha was crap cmon to the practice table 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #bitlateforthakoanmyboi😂 — MARK WILLIAMS M.B.E (@markwil147) April 28, 2021

After his defeat, he praised Mark Selby.

Totally@out pkayedni. Every department , GANDS UP . Forget trump Robertson Wilson Murphy, Selby is in a diff class to um all when he plays well 👍👍👍👍👍 — MARK WILLIAMS M.B.E (@markwil147) April 28, 2021

Ken Doherty had the best seat in the house.

Rowing

James Cracknell was on the move.

House move. Not sure what this collection says about me. Fake tan & 1 left shoe from #Strictly, Vaseline & Nutt Butter (chamois cream). Don’t think the #Strictly gear is gonna make the cut. Tiring work this packing, at least I have my enthusiastic helper 🐶 pic.twitter.com/ucxP9UV04q — James Cracknell (@jamescracknell) April 28, 2021

Athletics

The force of Usain Bolt…