Football rumours from the media

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

What the papers say

Chelsea are willing to sell Tammy Abraham in the summer, according to the Telegraph. But the paper says the Blues will only listen to offers in the vicinity of £40million for the 23-year-old England striker, who has not started for his club since their draw with Southampton on February 20.

The Sun reports Chelsea plan to re-sign Romelu Lukaku in the off-season, with the Belgium international seen as the club’s most realistic target after Manchester City moved into the lead for Erling Haaland’s signature. Lukaku, 27, was at Stamford Bridge prior to spells with Everton, Manchester United and now Inter Milan. The centre-forward is hitting peak form with 27 goals for his club this season and the Blues are preparing to offer £90m to bring him back.

Germany international Julian Brandt could be brought to north London for a relatively-inexpensive amount (John Walton/PA)

Arsenal are reportedly preparing for life without Martin Odegaard, with the Norwegian’s loan spell from Real Madrid concluding at the season’s end. The Daily Mail cites Germany’s Bild as reporting that if Odegaard goes back to the Bernabeu the Gunners will make a move for 24-year-old midfielder Julian Brandt, who Borussia Dortmund value at £17.5m.

A new contract looks likely to be offered to James Rodriguez by Everton. The Mirror, which refers to the reporting of Spanish outlet Marca, says the Colombia international will soon be provided with a fresh deal despite him already being signed at Goodison Park until next year. The playmaker has scored six goals and set up four others across 22 games in his first season in the Premier League.

Social media round-up

#AFC hierarchy ‘unhappy’ with Mikel Arteta and are already shortlisting his successorhttps://t.co/Y5th3tdtiM pic.twitter.com/NZz2udewe5 — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) April 28, 2021

Tottenham have arranged a ‘direct meeting’ with Ajax boss Erik ten Hag, according to reports #THFChttps://t.co/ddaAsikqBP — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 28, 2021

Players to watch

Merih Demiral: Juventus’ 23-year-old Turkey defender has caught the interest of Everton, according to Italy’s Calciomercato.

A lasting relocation to Milan is being tipped for England international Fikayo Tomori (Adam Davy/PA)

Fikayo Tomori: Sky Sport reports the England centre-back, 23, has had a meeting with AC Milan director Paolo Maldini as the Italian side attempt to make the Chelsea player’s loan move permanent.