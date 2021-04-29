Steve Cotterill ready for Shrewsbury return after four-month coronavirus absence

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Shrewsbury manager Steve Cotterill is set to make his return to football after spending four months away due to Covid-19 and subsequent complications from the disease.

The 56-year-old spent time in intensive care after initially testing positive for coronavirus on January 1.

Cotterill, who last took charge of Shrewsbury against Blackpool on December 29, spent 33 days at Bristol Royal Infirmary before being discharged in mid-February.

But Cotterill was readmitted on March 1 and spent another 16 days in hospital with Covid-19 pneumonia.

“Shrewsbury are delighted to report that manager Steve Cotterill is on course to return to Montgomery Waters Meadow for Saturday’s Sky Bet League One home fixture with Oxford,” said a statement on the Shrews’ website.

“It’s only six weeks since Steve was discharged from Bristol Royal Infirmary Hospital and Town’s boss has been working incredibly hard during long walks, yoga classes, visiting the gym and using weights in order to return to Shropshire to his players prior to the end of the season – despite still being on medication and having CT scans, tests and X-rays over the coming 10 days.

“We are very hopeful that in the next 24 to 48 hours, Steve’s strength continues to improve and we all look forward to welcoming him back home this Saturday.”

Cotterill has spent over 25 years as a manager, taking charge of Birmingham, Burnley, Bristol City, Nottingham Forest and Stoke among other clubs.

Assistant manager Aaron Wilbraham has stood in for Cotterill during his absence and Shrewsbury secured their League One status with a 1-0 win at Blackpool last weekend.