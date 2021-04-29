Peter Pawlett dreaming of winning Scottish Cup after signing Dundee United deal

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Peter Pawlett has targeted Scottish Cup glory after signing a new deal with Dundee United.

The 30-year-old attacker has penned a two-year contract extension which keeps him at Tannadice until 2023.

Pawlett’s contract boost comes in the week that United were drawn against Hibernian in the Scottish Cup semi-finals following a comprehensive 3-0 win over Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Sunday.

St Johnstone opened up the competition by beating favourites Rangers on penalties on Sunday and they will face St Mirren in the other all-Premiership semi-final.

Pawlett, signed from MK Dons in January 2019, was delighted to sign a new deal with “a great football club to be at, a club on the up” and he wants to commemorate it with his first Scottish Cup medal.

He told DUTV: “Anyone who plays in Scottish football wants to win the Scottish Cup.

“I think there is a real opportunity there for us now. The lads inside the dressing room sense an opportunity.

“We take a lot of confidence from the game at the weekend.

“I thought we were very good, played some great stuff at times and we have to take confidence from that.

“But to win the Scottish Cup would be an absolute dream come true and all the lads are striving for the same thing.”