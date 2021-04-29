Morecambe match may come too soon for Walsall striker Rory Holden

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Walsall are expected to be without Rory Holden for the visit of Morecambe.

The forward has missed the last three games with a knee injury as the Saddlers secured their place in Sky Bet League Two.

Alfie Bates is pushing for his first start since the beginning of April, while defender Dan Scarr is back following a calf problem.

The Saddlers’ 2-0 win at Scunthorpe was just their third victory in 19 games.

Morecambe remain without two key widemen for the trip to the Banks’s Stadium.

Winger John O’Sullivan has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a hamstring injury in the victory over Oldham on April 17.

Jordan Slew is also missing for the Shrimpers as he is sidelined until next season with a broken leg.

Morecambe still have slim automatic promotion hopes but are four points behind third-placed Bolton with two games to play.