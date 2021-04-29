Northampton waiting on midfielder Ryan Watson ahead of Blackpool clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Northampton are waiting on the fitness of midfielder Ryan Watson ahead of the Sky Bet League One match against Blackpool.

Watson was forced off in the closing stages of the draw at Gillingham with an unspecified issue which saw him miss training earlier in the week.

The relegation-battling Cobblers will also continue to monitor defender Peter Kioso, who has been carrying a groin problem.

Forward Mickel Miller returned to action against the Gills following his hamstring injury, so should be involved again, but Jack Sowerby, Steve Arnold, Benny Ashley-Seal and Alan Sheehan all remain sidelined.

Blackpool have a couple of selection concerns as they look to cement their place in the play-offs.

Grant Ward (Achilles) and Sullay Kaikai (hamstring) both came off late on in the 1-0 win at top-six rivals Sunderland.

On-loan midfielder Elliot Embleton was ineligible to face his parent club, while Kevin Stewart should also be involved again after making a late substitute appearance at the Stadium of Light following a six-week absence with an ankle problem.

Daniel Gretarsson, Matty Virtue, Keshi Anderson, CJ Hamilton and Gary Madine all remain sidelined, while forward Bez Lubala is still unavailable due to a “club matter”.