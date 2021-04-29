Nigel Pearson signs three-year deal as permanent Bristol City manager

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Bristol City have appointed Nigel Pearson as permanent manager on a three-year contract.

The Robins brought in the 57-year-old on an interim basis at the end of February and the former Leicester and Watford boss has now been given a long-term deal.

“This is such a fantastic opportunity at a sound football club that has so much more potential,” Pearson said.

“(Owners) The Lansdowns have a long-term vision, not just for Bristol City but for sport in the area, and I’m very grateful for the chance to be at the forefront of that.

“I want to be part of a team that gets to the Premier League. It’s going to be a tough journey and we’ll need the right people on board to achieve it but I am excited about the possibilities ahead.”

Chairman Jon Lansdown said: “It’s important that we have that certainty in terms of the manager and appointing Nigel is a great chance for us to take a real step forward. He brings leadership but in an inclusive way which can galvanise others.

“We have a shared vision and everything is in place facility-wise to start pushing forward. Now it’s about having the right people, with the right leadership, doing the right things and there is nothing standing in the way.”

Pearson has won two of his 12 games in charge since replacing Dean Holden.

City are 18th in the Sky Bet Championship and are on an eight-match winless run.