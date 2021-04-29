Greg Taylor hoping Old Firm win can kick off big finish for Celtic

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Celtic defender Greg Taylor is looking to finish the season with a coveted win over Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday.

In the course of wresting the Premiership title back from Parkhead for the first time in 10 years, Steven Gerrard’s side have won two and drawn one of the three league games against the Hoops and are 20 points clear of their Old Firm rivals at the top of the table.

The Light Blues, who are unbeaten in the league with three fixtures remaining, also knocked Celtic out of the Scottish Cup with a 2-0 win at Ibrox earlier in the month, with French striker Odsonne Edouard having a penalty saved by Gers keeper Allan McGregor.

Taylor insists the Celtic players are motivated and determined to come out on top in the last derby of the season.

The Scotland international told Celtic TV: “We understand the importance, we need to go on and put on a performance.

“I maybe wouldn’t say we haven’t performed as much but we certainly didn’t get the results we wanted in the last few derbies.

“So it is important that we take our chances and hopefully go and get the win.

“Every time you pull on the Celtic jersey there is a pride there and that can’t change for the last three games.

“So that means there is nine points to play for and that will be the aim.”

Assistant John Kennedy remains in interim charge while Celtic search for a replacement for Neil Lennon, who resigned as boss in February.

While speculation continues around who could be coming in as new manager – with former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe a favourite – Taylor’s focus will not stray from the next fixture.

He said: “You take each game as it comes.

“Right now, Kendo is he manager and everyone is enjoying working under him and learning so that’s what we will continue to do.”