Pontus Jansson available as Brentford host Watford

Brentford defender Pontus Jansson returns from suspension for the Sky Bet Championship clash with Watford.

Jansson has served a one-match ban incurred for his red card against Bournemouth last Saturday.

Shandon Baptiste (knee), Henrik Dalsgaard (knee), Josh Dasilva (hip) and Rico Henry (hamstring) are out.

The Bees have already secured their place in the play-offs, while promotion is assured for the Hornets.

Watford are without full-back Kiko Femenia for the last two games of the season after he suffered a groin injury in the 1-0 victory over Millwall.

Isaac Success is in contention for the Brentford Community Stadium trip after recovering from a minor injury sustained two weeks ago.

Striker Troy Deeney has been out since February because of an Achilles issue and the Brentford game has come too soon for his comeback.

Midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru has increased his training load but his season appears to be over because of the hamstring problem suffered last year.