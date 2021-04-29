Burnley boss Sean Dyche: The next game is always the most important one

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sean Dyche insisted his outlook has not changed despite last weekend’s 4-0 win at Wolves moving Burnley to the brink of Premier League safety.

The Clarets start this weekend nine points clear of the relegation zone with five games left to play, and they will have a chance to respond to any results that might narrow that gap when they face West Ham at Turf Moor on Monday night.

“It’s a season’s work and I don’t change my view on it,” Dyche said when asked if victory at Molineux had left him sitting more comfortably.

“The next game is always the most important one. We’ve done very well from game seven onwards with the points return, especially with the run of injuries we have had, so I am very pleased.

“But the last one doesn’t owe you the next one. We enjoyed the result but then we park it quickly.”

After good performances went unrewarded in defeats to Southampton, Newcastle and Manchester United, Burnley took out their frustrations on an under-par Wolves side as Chris Wood helped himself to a first-half hat-trick.

“It just reinforces the good work we’ve been doing,” Dyche said. “Before the game I thought we were in good form with our performances, it was just the details we had to tidy up and we did that.

“I think there’s a lot of belief in how the players operate and that was really on show.”

West Ham will travel north looking to keep their Champions League hopes alive in the intense battle for European places, having slipped to fifth after back-to-back defeats.

Dyche praised David Moyes for the work he has done transforming the Hammers from relegation battlers last season to Champions League contenders now – the sort of progression which can offer the likes of Burnley hope for the future.

It is three years since the Clarets qualified for the Europa League – though they matched their points tally from that campaign last season with 54.

“When we qualified for Europe a lot of things fell into place,” Dyche said. “We stayed fit, we were a very consistent outfit performing well. Some results went for us, some went against but we got points on the board early and that gave us a real platform.

“It was similar last season when we finished 10th. That was a strong season but the table was different.

“For different reasons we have had a strong season this season, because we have to do so to stay in the Premier League. It’s a constant work for us. It’s not an easy ride, it isn’t for anyone.

“I don’t overthink where it can go. I just think about where I know it is possible to immediately go.

“This season I had full belief in this side being in the Premier League, and then we stay open-minded for what we can achieve, and we’ve done that well here.

“I’ve never been against open-mindedness. There are just goals you have to achieve first, then your shoulders can go back and you can go and play.”