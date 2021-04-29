Stoke wait on key trio ahead of QPR clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Stoke will check on Nick Powell, Angus Gunn and Steven Fletcher ahead of their Sky Bet Championship clash with QPR.

Powell failed a fitness test on an Achilles problem before last weekend’s draw with Nottingham Forest while goalkeeper Gunn missed out with a foot injury and striker Fletcher was substituted in the second half after taking a knock.

On-loan Schalke winger Rabbi Matondo will hope to keep his place after scoring his first Stoke goal on his first start since January.

Morgan Fox (hamstring), Tyrese Campbell (knee), Nathan Collins (foot), Tashan Oakley-Boothe (back) and James McClean (foot) could all miss out again.

QPR could again be without Jordy De Wijs.

The defender has previously struggled with calf and groin problems and, having recovered from a broken nose to start against Norwich last weekend, was forced off with a tight hamstring.

Forwards Charlie Austin and Albert Adomah impressed as substitutes in the 3-1 defeat and manager Mark Warburton could opt for a change of shape.

Captain Geoff Cameron is nearing a return but Luke Amos, Charlie Owens and Tom Carroll are sidelined with long-term knee injuries.