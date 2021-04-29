Top scorer Danny Ings missing as Southampton host Leicester

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Southampton’s top scorer Danny Ings will be absent for Friday’s Premier League clash with Leicester.

The striker was forced off by a hamstring injury during last week’s defeat at Tottenham, with Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl unsure when he will be fit to return.

Forward Michael Obafemi has returned to training following surgery on a muscular injury but is not expected to feature, while Ryan Bertrand (calf), Oriol Romeu (ankle) and Will Smallbone (knee) remain sidelined.

Harvey Barnes has been ruled out of Leicester’s final five games as he needs further knee surgery.

The England winger has been out since February after suffering the injury to his left knee against Arsenal.

Defenders Wes Morgan (back) and James Justin (knee) are also unavailable for Brendan Rodgers.

Southampton provisional squad: McCarthy, Forster, Walker-Peters, Vestergaard, Salisu, Bednarek, Stephens, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Diallo, Jankewitz, Tella, Walcott, Redmond, Djenepo, Minamino, Adams, N’Lundulu, Ferry.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Fofana, Soyuncu, Amartey, Pereira, Castagne, Fuchs, Thomas, Daley-Campbell, Tielemans, Albrighton, Under, Choudhury, Maddison, Mendy, Ndidi, Leshabela, Praet, Tavares, Perez, Vardy, Iheanacho.