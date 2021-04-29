Rotherham waiting on goalkeeper Viktor Johansson ahead of Blackburn clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Rotherham are sweating on the availability of Viktor Johansson against Blackburn.

The goalkeeper suffered a head injury against Barnsley last week and is going through concussion protocols.

Defender Clark Robertson is due to return to training on Thursday after an Achilles problem.

Boss Paul Warne says several players are playing through injuries and will do so again against Rovers on an afternoon when the Millers will be relegated if they lose and Derby win.

Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray has reported no fresh injury concerns ahead of the match.

Ryan Nyambe is fit despite hobbling off in last weekend’s win over Huddersfield.

Daniel Ayala is due to play for the under-23s against Chelsea on Friday, and could come into contention for a place on the bench in the final game of the campaign against Birmingham.

However, Joe Rankin-Costello, Scott Wharton and Bradley Dack must wait for next season.