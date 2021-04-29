Joe Rafferty expected to be available for Preston’s clash with Barnsley

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Preston’s Joe Rafferty is likely to be back in contention for Saturday’s Championship clash against high-flying Barnsley.

Rafferty has been sidelined for a month with a back problem but is expected to be available.

Interim manager Frankie McAvoy has no fresh injuries to worry about as he looks to build on a return of three wins in his six games in charge.

Daniel Johnson, Declan Rudd and Patrick Bauer will not play again this season.

Barnsley manager Valerien Ismael could once again be without Dominik Frieser, who missed the win over Rotherham last time out with a hamstring injury.

Callum Styles was withdrawn at half-time in the 1-0 win over the Millers, though it was a tactical decision.

Midfielder Herbie Kane and defenders Liam Kitching (groin) and Ben Williams (knee) continue to work their way back towards fitness.

The Tykes are now assured of a play-off spot after Reading were held to a draw by Swansea on Sunday.