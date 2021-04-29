Harrogate could make changes ahead of delayed FA Trophy final

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver could be tempted to make changes for the home game against Cambridge.

Town face Concord Rangers in the delayed 2019-20 FA Trophy final on Monday and although they have no new injuries following last week’s draw at Carlisle, Weaver is likely to rest several players before the trip to Wembley.

Midfielder Brendan Kiernan and defender Ed Francis are among those who could feature.

Forward Aaron Martin, midfielder Simon Power and striker Josh March remain long-term absentees.

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner will choose from an unchanged squad as his side chase the point needed to secure automatic promotion.

Bonner has no new concerns after his side’s promotion party was put on hold last week in a 1-0 home defeat to Stevenage.

Goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov (shoulder) and striker Harvey Knibbs (knee) are still out.

Midfielders Harrison Dunk, Liam O’Neil and Adam May plus on-loan West Ham defender Aji Alese are all pushing for starting places.