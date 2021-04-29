Rochdale wait on Paul McShane for Doncaster clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Rochdale will check on Paul McShane ahead of their crucial League One clash with Doncaster.

Dale are four points from safety with only two games remaining so defeat would see them relegated to the bottom tier of the league.

Defender McShane failed a late fitness test ahead of the midweek draw with AFC Wimbledon after being forced off against Crewe last week.

Forward Stephen Humphrys has made two substitute appearances after recovering from a hamstring injury and is pushing for a start.

James Coppinger will be available for mid-table Doncaster.

The 40-year-old midfielder missed Tuesday’s draw with Peterborough through illness but has trained with the rest of the squad ahead of the trip to Spotland.

Rovers will still be without one player who has tested positive for coronavirus and three others who are self-isolating. Health permitting, the quartet will be able to return to training next Wednesday.

Brad Halliday (back) remains sidelined but goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe is back in training after recovering from a similar problem.