Reece Brown in contention for Peterborough ahead of crunch Lincoln clash

Peterborough could have Reece Brown back as they bid to seal automatic promotion from Sky Bet League One against third-placed Lincoln on Saturday.

The midfielder, on loan from Huddersfield, missed his side’s last two matches with a minor hamstring problem but is pushing for a recall to Darren Ferguson’s matchday squad.

If Brown starts, Louis Reed could make way and drop to the bench.

Goalkeeper Christy Pym is expected to remain sidelined having not featured since April 5 for Posh, who only need a point from this match to secure a top-two finish.

Lincoln, who must win to keep their own hopes alive, will have to assess Brennan Johnson ahead of the trip.

Johnson was forced off during the first half of his side’s 1-0 win at Shrewsbury in midweek with a hamstring problem and is a doubt.

Liam Bridcutt, who was substituted at half-time in that match, is expected to feature as he continues to build himself up to full match fitness.

Joe Walsh and Adam Jackson, meanwhile, look set to remain sidelined.