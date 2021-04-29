Simon Grayson may shuffle pack as Fleetwood host MK Dons

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Fleetwood head coach Simon Grayson may have to reconsider his options for the visit of MK Dons after a 5-2 defeat at Burton in midweek.

He had said prior to that game he was down to the “bare bones” but a third defeat in four matches may prompt some changes.

Forward Harrison Biggins and midfielder Callum Camps were both withdrawn after the first half against Burton and will need to be assessed.

Grayson is still waiting for midfielder Dan Batty to return after two matches on the sideline with a minor hamstring issue but striker Wes Burns, who returned from a calf problem in midweek, could get a chance to start.

MK Dons defender Daniel Harvie continues to be a doubt with an injury sustained in training.

Two weeks ago, manager Russell Martin said he hoped to see the left-back return before the end of the campaign but he has missed three matches since then.

Veteran striker Cameron Jerome has not featured in the last five games because of injury but in his absence Will Grigg has scored five in his last two appearances as a lone frontman.

Defender Warren O’Hora and forward Kieran Agard are long-term absentees, while midfielder Ben Gladwin will not play again this season after surgery on his knee.