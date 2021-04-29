Shrewsbury manager Steve Cotterill set to return after long illness absence

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Steve Cotterill is set to return to take charge of Shrewsbury for Saturday’s Sky Bet League One clash against Oxford after four months away with illness.

Cotterill has missed 24 games since December after contracting Covid-19 and pneumonia and having two spells in hospital.

The Shrews will check on striker Daniel Udoh, who has missed the last two games under concussion protocols after being struck by a ball in training.

Aaron Pierre, Josh Daniels, Matija Sarkic, Sean Goss and Rekeil Pyke have also been on the injury list.

Striker James Henry returns for play-off chasing Oxford after serving a one-match suspension.

Henry missed last week’s victory over Plymouth after being sent off in the previous game at AFC Wimbledon.

Fellow forward Sam Winnall is also available again after missing out last weekend.

On-loan Rangers midfielder Brandon Barker, who has missed the last three matches with a hamstring injury, will be assessed.