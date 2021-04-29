Farrend Rawson out of Mansfield’s clash with Oldham

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Mansfield will be without Farrend Rawson when they conclude their home campaign against Oldham on Saturday.

The defender suffered a head injury in the defeat at Salford and is not available to Stags boss Nigel Clough.

Ollie Clarke was absent with an ankle problem and the Mansfield captain remains a doubt.

Joe Riley and on-loan forward Oli Sarkic are long-term absentees.

Oldham manager Keith Curle has reported no fresh selection concerns as he prepares to face one of his former clubs.

With the Latics comfortably clear of relegation danger, Curle could consider changes to the team.

Australian George Blackwood, who recently returned from a fractured back, is pushing for his first start since November.

Sido Jombati, Zak Dearnley, Bobby Grant, Serhat Tasdemir and Raphael Diarra will all be assessed as they attempt to return to action before the end of the season.