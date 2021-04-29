Relegated Swindon consider changes for Ipswich clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caretaker manager Tommy Wright may consider changes as Swindon, now condemned to relegation, host Ipswich in their final Sky Bet League One home match.

It remains to be seen how much Mathieu Baudry features after the defender was hauled off after just 27 minutes of Saturday’s 5-0 thrashing at MK Dons.

The 33-year-old had been making his return after a long-term hamstring injury but his comeback did not go to plan and Wright quickly made a change.

Ellis Iandolo, Zeki Fryers and Dion Conroy are not expected to play again this season.

Ipswich, whose hopes of reaching the play-offs seem all but over, welcome back James Norwood and Josh Harrop.

Striker Norwood is available again after three games out with a hamstring injury.

Manager Paul Cook will hope he can enliven his side’s faltering attack after a run of six games without a goal.

Midfielder Harrop has missed the last three matches through suspension after his sending off at AFC Wimbledon.