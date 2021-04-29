Clubs must face European Super League consequences, says Richard Scudamore

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Former Premier League chief Richard Scudamore has warned there must be consequences for the six English clubs who tried to join the ill-fated European Super League.

Scudamore, who ran the top division for 19 years, says Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham’s decision to join the controversial breakaway league earlier this month before it fell flat on its face has changed English football forever.

The traditional ‘big six’ agreed to join the lucrative European competition before bowing to an incredible backlash and strong public opinion.

“I don’t believe life will ever be the same after last Sunday. I think the actions of the six have altered the dynamic forever. There has to be some consequences. Things have to change,” Scudamore told Gary Neville’s The Overlap YouTube channel.

“There is no switch you can turn that suddenly builds back trust with these people and the fan base. It is a long and difficult road back. After a period of some healing, we have to rebuild this thing.

“I cannot explain why any of them thought it was a good idea. I am the person who had been telling them for years it was a crazy idea and could not happen. What’s happened in the last week is that it’s been stopped and that’s the right thing.

“Anyone who knows me would know I found this completely unacceptable.

John W Henry's message to Liverpool supporters. pic.twitter.com/pHW3RbOcKu — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 21, 2021

“To actually suddenly break for the border and create any form of competition was a fraud in its concept. I knew the fan base would not let it happen.

“I don’t need to name names, but even people in their apology said ‘we spent a lot of time thinking about what our fans would want to do’ but did not spend an iota talking to the fans.

“But an elastic band has been snapped in the last week. There has to be some consequences. I think something will have to be extracted by way of undertakings or attitude. I am not going to get involved about whether there should be punishments or sanctions.”