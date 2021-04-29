Richards has the last laugh as Lingard busts a move – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 29.
Football
Micah Richards had the last laugh.
Another day, another Jose Mourinho throwback.
Gary Lineker would love it if you remembered Kevin Keegan’s rant from 25 years ago. He would love it.
Raphinha sent compatriot Ronaldinho a Leeds shirt.
Virgil Van Dijk’s fitness drive continued.
Moves like JLingz!
Bastian Schweinsteiger hailed his former Bayern Munich manager Pep Guardiola’s Champions League exploits with Manchester City.
Ruben Dias urged City to keep going.
Seamus Coleman surprised a couple of Irish fans with a video call.
Barcelona turned the clock back.
Robbie Savage got his hands dirty.
Boxing
Tyson Fury threw another online punch at Anthony Joshua.
Derek Chisora continued to build up his fight with Joseph Parker.
His trainer David Haye believes the hype.
Cricket
James Anderson worked hard to return to full fitness.
Mark Wood was bowling quick.
James Faulkner celebrated his birthday.
Sachin Tendulkar backed an initiative to tackle India’s coronavirus crisis.
Athletics
Usain Bolt was busting a move.
Darts
Michael Van Gerwen backed the weekend’s social media blackout.
Golf
Justin Rose wished the competitors well at his Rose Ladies event at West Lancashire Golf Club.
MMA
Conor McGregor caught up with his fans.
