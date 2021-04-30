Brighton defender Ben White back from ban for Leeds reunion

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Brighton defender Ben White is back from suspension to play against Leeds, the club he helped win promotion to the Premier League last season when on loan at Elland Road.

Midfielder Adam Lallana has been troubled by a tight calf but should be fit to take his place in Graham Potter’s matchday squad.

Forward Percy Tau has recovered from a hamstring injury, but defender Tariq Lamptey (hamstring) and winger Solly March (knee) remain out.

Leeds’ record signing Rodrigo is back in contention, but Raphinha remains unavailable.

Rodrigo has made just one appearance since mid-March due to a troublesome muscle strain and is not expected to start, while Raphinha has still not recovered from a bruised thigh, which has kept him out of the home draws against Liverpool and Manchester United.

Skipper Liam Cooper serves the last game of his three-match ban, but head coach Marcelo Bielsa has no new injury concerns as his side bid to extend their unbeaten league run to seven matches.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Steele, Webster, Dunk, Burn, Veltman, Karbownik, Moder, White, Propper, Bissouma, Mac Allister, Gross, Lallana, Caicedo, Alzate, Trossard, Jahanbakhsh, Izquierdo, Welbeck, Maupay, Zeqiri, Connolly, Tau.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Casilla, Alioski, Llorente, Koch, Struijk, Ayling, Berardi, Phillips, Dallas, Shackleton, Klich, Roberts, Rodrigo, Harrison, Hernandez, Poveda, Costa, Bamford.