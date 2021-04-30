James Forrest fit for Celtic and Scotland – John Kennedy

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Interim Celtic boss John Kennedy confirmed James Forrest is back in the squad for Sunday’s Old Firm game and believes Steve Clarke will consider the winger for the European Championship.

The Scotland international had a long spell out this season after ankle surgery then picked up a back and hamstring niggle on his return which kept him out of the last two matches.

Kennedy revealed Forrest is in contention for the Rangers game at Ibrox and could be of interest to Clarke when he comes to pick his 26-man squad for the delayed tournament this summer.

He said: “If Steve has watched us he will have identified that when James came back in he was looking sharp and like his old self.

“He has had a minor setback, he has missed two games but he is back fit again and there are no worries with him going forward.

“In terms of Scotland, he has been a big player with big moments for Scotland over the years and he is certainly the type of attacking and creative player you would like to have in your group.

“So I am pretty sure Steve will be pretty keen to consider James for the Euros.”

As well as welcoming Forrest back, Kennedy will also have winger Mikey Johnston to call upon for the last Old Firm game of the season after he recovered from an injury which had kept him out since February.

The former Celtic defender said: “James has trained all week. He was just short for the Aberdeen game.

“The actual benefit of having time since then is that it has given us more training time.

“He has been good. It was minor but it is not what you want.

“I have been there myself, when you have been out for a number of months, coming back in, these little niggles can happen.

“It was nothing too serious, something we could manage easily in-house. Hopefully he picks up where he left off.

“Mikey Johnston has trained this week so we have a better squad in terms of options going into the game.”