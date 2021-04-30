Barrow to assess several players ahead of Southend clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caretaker Barrow manager Rob Kelly hopes to receive some positive injury news ahead of the visit of Southend.

The midweek win over Forest Green Rovers made sure of survival in Sky Bet League Two, but Kelly said a physical encounter left some of his players nursing “a few bumps and bruises”.

Tom Davies could be in contention after returning to training following a three-match absence.

However, fellow defender James Jones remains sidelined with a hip injury and will not feature for the rest of the season.

Southend remain without the suspended Jason Demetriou for the trip to Barrow.

Demetriou was sent off during the defeat to Colchester on April 20 and the resulting three-match ban has ruled out him of the club’s battle to avoid relegation.

Timothee Dieng returns to the squad after suffering a hamstring injury earlier this month, with Nathan Ferguson also available despite suffering a minor hamstring problem in the win over Leyton Orient.

Ricky Holmes is also desperate to be involved despite a bruised ankle, but Tom Clifford is sidelined with a thigh injury.