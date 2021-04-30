Bolton close to full strength as they look to secure promotion against Exeter

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Bolton manager Ian Evatt has a near full-strength squad to choose from as his side look to secure promotion to Sky Bet League One against Exeter.

Captain Antoni Sarcevic made his first appearance since mid-March as a second-half substitute in the win at Morecambe which left Wanderers needing three points from their last two games.

Declan John has also been passed fit after missing that game, while Dennis Politic could feature after training with the first team all week.

Long-term absentee Liam Edwards remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Exeter manager Matt Taylor will prioritise fresh legs for the trip north with a strong squad at his disposal.

Randell Williams felt the effects of playing the full 90 minutes of the midweek win over Grimsby, but is expected to recover fully.

On-loan winger Robbie Willmott played 64 minutes in the 3-2 victory after being ineligible to face parent club Newport last weekend.

Joel Randall (hamstring) and Sam Stubbs (knee) remain sidelined.