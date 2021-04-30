Back-to-back centuries helps Mark Selby take two-frame lead in semi-final

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Three-time champion Mark Selby finally found his scoring touch to open up a 9-7 lead over Stuart Bingham in their World Snooker Championship semi-final.

Selby had recorded a highest break of just 52 in the first 12 frames of the match before producing brilliant back-to-back centuries to move 8-6 in front.

Bingham responded superbly with his first century, a break of 127, to halve his deficit and looked like snatching the final frame of the second session, only to miss the final red after moving it off the side cushion.

Mark Selby leads Stuart Bingham 9-7 in the @Betfred World Championship semi finals! Helped along by back-to-back 134 breaks 🤯 They resume at 7pm #ilovesnooker pic.twitter.com/qXNAGPnfdv — World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) April 30, 2021

Selby cleared to the pink to restore his two-frame cushion heading into this evening’s third session.

When play resumed at 4-4 on Friday morning, Bingham had twice moved a frame in front with the aid of a 62 clearance in the opening frame and a break of 83 in the 11th.

Selby needed several chances before levelling the scores at 6-6 heading into the mid-session interval but was in inspired form on his return, making consecutive total clearances of 134.

2015 @Betfred World Champion @Stuart__Bingham leads Mark Selby 6-5 in the semi finals. Ball Run hits the front with a break of 83, his fifth contribution over fifty #ilovesnooker pic.twitter.com/6EgG5mdNLw — World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) April 30, 2021

Bingham hit back in style with his own century and, after Selby had missed a tricky red to the middle on 44, the 2015 champion had the chance to get back on level terms.

However, in developing the last red Bingham pushed it a long way down the table and was unable to make the difficult pot, allowing Selby in to take what could prove a decisive advantage.