Sheffield Wednesday’s Tom Lees misses out as relegation battlers face Forest

Sheffield Wednesday defender Tom Lees will miss Saturday’s home clash with Nottingham Forest due to an ankle injury.

Lees has been ruled out of Wednesday’s remaining two fixtures of the season after sustaining ligament damage in the 3-1 loss at Middlesbrough last weekend.

Massimo Luongo, Chey Dunkley and Joost Van Aken could make returns to action after injury having trained this week.

Wednesday, who still have assistant boss Jamie Smith in charge as manager Darren Moore continues his recovery from pneumonia, could be relegated on Saturday – they are four points adrift of safety in 23rd place in the Sky Bet Championship table.

Forest will be without Luke Freeman, who was substituted in the first half of the 1-1 draw with Stoke on Saturday because of a knee issue.

Boss Chris Hughton has said the on-loan midfielder will not feature again this term, and the same applies to Sammy Ameobi.

Forward Ameobi has not been involved for the last four matches owing to an ankle problem.

Hughton has also reported that Gaetan Bong, out for the last six games, has been back in training