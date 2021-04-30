Gary Cahill could return for Crystal Palace against Manchester City

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Crystal Palace will have Gary Cahill available for Saturday’s visit of Premier League champions-elect Manchester City.

The centre-back sat out the 2-1 loss at Leicester on Monday with a minor muscle problem, but has returned to training this week.

Eagles boss Roy Hodgson will still be without Mamadou Sakho (thigh), James Tomkins (eye), Nathan Ferguson (thigh), James McArthur (calf) and Connor Wickham (muscle) despite the foursome making good progress.

City are without defender John Stones through suspension but otherwise have a full-strength squad available.

Stones is serving the second match of his three-match domestic ban for his recent sending off against Aston Villa.

Manager Pep Guardiola has no fresh fitness concerns but could consider changes after a draining week that has included the Carabao Cup final and a Champions League semi-final.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Ward, Cahill, Kouyate, Van Aanholt, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Ayew, Eze, Zaha, Benteke, Butland, Clyne, Dann, Kelly, Mitchell, Schlupp, McCarthy Mateta, Batshuayi, Hannam, Hennessey, Rak-Sakyi.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Walker, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Garcia, Zinchenko, Mendy, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Foden, Silva, Torres, Mahrez, Sterling, Aguero, Jesus.