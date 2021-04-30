No new injury worries for Man United ahead of Liverpool clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Manchester United have no fresh concerns heading into Sunday’s clash with rivals Liverpool.

Anthony Martial and Phil Jones remain sidelined with knee issues, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says no complaints were picked up in Thursday’s Europa League win against Roma.

David De Gea started the Europa League semi-final first leg but Dean Henderson has been starting recent Premier League matches.

Liverpool will be without central defender Nat Phillips for the third successive match as he has not recovered from a hamstring problem.

It means midfielder Fabinho will most likely fill in again alongside Ozan Kabak.

Midfielder Jordan Henderson (groin) and Divock Origi (muscle) are no closer to returning.

Manchester United provisional squad: Henderson, De Gea, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Williams, Lindelof, Maguire, Bailly, Tuanzebe, Shaw, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Matic, Van De Beek, Mata, Pogba, Fernandes, James, Diallo, Greenwood, Rashford, Cavani

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Kabak, Fabinho, Robertson, Milner, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Salah, Firmino, Mane, Adrian, N Williams, R Williams, Tsimikas, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita, Jones, Shaqiri, Jota.