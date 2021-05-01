Weymouth snatch late victory as Woking’s long winless run goes on

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Weymouth finished strongly to win 4-2 at Woking and increase the home side’s misery in the National League.

Woking’s search for a first victory since March was boosted when midfielder Charlie Cooper gave the hosts the lead at Kingfield Stadium.

However, Weymouth were back on level terms a minute before half-time when Andrew Dallas got the first of his double.

Alan Dowson’s Cards, who had picked up just one point in their previous seven matches, were back in front two minutes into the second half thanks to a goal from on-loan Crawley striker Sam Ashford.

However, Dallas levelled the scores just past the hour mark and goals inside the last two minutes from Jake McCarthy and Sean Shields won it for the Dorset side.