Charlton leave it late to draw at Accrington and keep alive play-off hopes

Charlton kept alive their play-off hopes after Chuks Aneke scored an added-time equaliser in the 1-1 draw at Accrington.

Joe Pritchard netted a superb solo 81st-minute goal before, with the last kick of the game, substitute Aneke touched home in the six-yard box in the 95th minute.

The Addicks have two matches to play and are four points away from the top six with a game in hand on some of their rivals.

The first half had no shots on target with both Conor Washington and Alex Gilbey firing wide for Charlton.

Stanley’s first strike was in injury time when Dion Charles hit the woodwork.

Charlton had the first shot on target on the hour mark but Gilbey’s low drive was comfortable for Toby Savin.

The game then came alive as the Stanley keeper kept out Aneke and Ryan Inniss headed wide.

At the other end, Addicks goalie Ben Amos had to scramble a Colby Bishop strike off the line.

In the 81st minute, Pritchard got the ball just inside the Charlton half, ran forward, found space on the edge of the area and fired home.

With the last move, Albie Morgan’s free-kick was touched home by Aneke for his 15th goal of the season.