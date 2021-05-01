Torquay march on with victory over Eastleigh

Something went wrong - please try again later.

In-form National League leaders Torquay took another step towards a return to the Football League with a 3-1 win over play-off hopefuls Eastleigh at Plainmoor.

Billy Waters, Asa Hall and Jake Andrews struck for the hosts as the Gulls – who have now picked up 22 points from their last eight games – remain a point clear of second-placed Sutton, albeit having played a match more.

Gary Johnson’s side were quickly out of the blocks and Waters put them ahead with a brilliant sixth-minute opener, the striker finishing off a good run by drilling a left-footed shot into the top corner.

Torquay duo Hall and Scott Boden saw efforts just clear the crossbar before Eastleigh defender Andrew Boyce drew a good save out of Lucas Covolan as the visitors looked to hit back.

The Spitfires, chasing a fourth successive win to boost their hopes of a top-seven finish, needed their goalkeeper Joe McDonnell to perform some heroics of his own just before half-time to prevent Waters making it 2-0.

Eastleigh survived on that occasion but they were powerless to stop Hall heading home Torquay’s second from a corner three minutes into the second half.

The visitors pulled a goal back through Tyrone Barnett’s close-range finish on the hour but, despite enjoying a purple patch, they could not find an equaliser and Torquay wrapped things up through Andrews’ 75th-minute free-kick.