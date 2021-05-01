Sutton keep pace with leaders Torquay after victory over Aldershot

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sutton remained hot on the heels of National League leaders Torquay after beating Aldershot 3-1.

With the Gulls brushing aside Eastleigh, Sutton stayed one point behind as the automatic promotion race continued.

Sutton looked like they had a comfortable afternoon ahead of them against the mid-table Shots when Donovan Wilson volleyed them in front in the eighth minute with his third goal in four games.

But the visitors rallied and Ricky Miller levelled from close range in the 23rd minute, only for Louis John to strike on the stroke of half-time.

Sutton sealed the win after 73 minutes through Millwall loanee Isaac Olaofe, who converted his 11th goal of the season from close range.