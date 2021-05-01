Late George Tanner goal gives Carlisle win in see-saw contest at Leyton Orient

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A stoppage-time strike from Carlisle’s George Tanner sealed a 3-2 win over Leyton Orient in a five-goal Sky Bet League Two thriller.

The hosts made the perfect start as Conor Wilkinson nipped in behind Nick Anderton to slot home in the third minute of the clash in east London.

However, Orient’s Dan Happe was caught in possession by Offrande Zanzala in the 19th minute and brought the forward down, giving Carlisle a penalty.

Zanzala’s effort was kept out by Lawrence Vigouroux before Wilkinson then won a penalty for the hosts five minutes later, only for Dan Kemp to see his effort kept out by Magnus Norman.

Jon Mellish levelled the scores in the 42nd minute before Kemp restored Orient’s lead in the third minute of first-half stoppage time as he intercepted a weak backpass from Aaron Hayden and rounded Norman before scoring.

Lewis Alessandra was brought down by Orient interim manager Jobi McAnuff in the 54th minute and Alessandra made no mistake to make it 2-2 from the spot.

And the Cumbrians won the contest in the first minute of time added on when Tanner drove a shot into the bottom corner.