Scunthorpe secure League Two status with Bradford stalemate

Scunthorpe earned the point they needed to secure their League Two safety thanks to a goalless draw at Bradford.

The result ended a five-match losing run for both Bradford and Scunthorpe and meant that second-bottom Southend’s win at Barrow was in vain as they and bottom club Grimsby were relegated with a match to go.

Bradford had the game’s first chance when Charles Vernam ran on to a through pass from Levi Sutton and cut in from the right before forcing Mark Howard to make a diving save at the near post.

Home goalkeeper Sam Hornby did well to turn Kevin Van Veen’s header over the crossbar in the 25th minute and Alfie Beestin headed narrowly wide of the far post when Bradford failed to clear Scunthorpe skipper Alex Gilliead’s corner.

Defender Anthony O’Connor came close to scoring for the home side in the 78th minute when he chased a long ball, poked it past Howard only to see it hit the post.

Bradford were again indebted to Hornby shortly afterwards when substitute Ryan Loft shrugged off the challenge of Paudie O’Connor to leave himself with only the keeper to beat, but the Bantams stopper came quickly off his line to save the shot.

The Bantams almost snatched a winner in the closing stages when substitute Clayton Donaldson somehow turned the ball wide from close range from Vernam’s low cross and Callum Cooke’s effort was deflected over the crossbar leaving the visitors to celebrate League Two survival.