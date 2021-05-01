King’s Lynn boost survival hopes with goalless draw against Maidenhead

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

King’s Lynn remain in the National League relegation zone but pulled a point back on the teams ahead of them with a goalless draw against Maidenhead.

Rival goalkeepers Theo Richardson and Rhys Lovett made good early saves to deny Maidenhead’s Rohan Ince and Lynn’s Tyler Denton respectively, while Alex Kiwomya twice went close for the hosts and Ryheem Sheckleford denied Michael Gash.

Sonny Carey hit the post just before half-time while, for the visitors, Alfie Egan clipped the top of the bar and Danilo Orsi missed from close range.

Lovett denied Michael Gyasi and Denton and substitute Simeon Jackson headed over as the Linnets ended the day three points adrift of safety with six games to play.