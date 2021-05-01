Alex Revell laments missed chances after Stevenage get pegged back by Crawley

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Stevenage’s 3-3 draw with Crawley felt “like a loss” to boss Alex Revell.

Boro led on three separate occasions at the Lamex Stadium through Luke Norris’ brace and Arthur Read’s classy effort.

But they were pegged back by Crawley each time, with Jack Powell’s spectacular added-time strike the final hammer blow.

Norris could easily have had a hat-trick and Revell bemoaned his side’s lack of a clinical edge.

“We started the game really well and should have been further ahead,” said the Stevenage manager.

“We missed a one on one and then got the penalty. After the penalty, we lost a bit of momentum.

“Coming in at half-time we were really disappointed because we should have been out of sight.

“We can’t keep missing those chances, it’s not good enough. We scored three goals and it should have been seven or eight.

“Luke (Norris) will be looking at it and thinking that he got two and should have had more.

“We created good opportunities, we didn’t take them and when you are conceding such soft goals it is disappointing.

“It feels like a loss in all honesty. We should have been out of sight but we got what we deserved.

“The way we have played and the chances we have created we should have won more games than we have. The players have to learn.”

Crawley battled back through captain George Francomb’s close-range finish, Ashley Nadesan’s deflected effort that went down as a Terence Vancooten own goal and Powell’s stoppage-time strike from 20 yards.

But after conceding three times, Red Devils boss John Yems admitted there is still plenty of room for improvement.

“It was a team effort and we work hard to score our goals and yet we still give away some bad goals,” said Yems.

“That is a habit that we have to get out of. It sums up the season.

“It is not critical of the boys because we have done brilliantly but you have to be critical when you give bad goals away.

“I never doubt the fighting spirit, it is the little bit of quality, the management of yourself and the game and when to play and when not to play.

“I think they heard me in Brighton screaming at everybody to shoot during that game. If you don’t shoot you don’t score.

“And it was a good goal from Nadesan by the way – it was never an own goal!

“It is all positives to me, there are no negatives. We know what needs to be done, and it is down to us to do it now.”