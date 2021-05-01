Chris Beech says late win at Leyton Orient shows the intent of his Carlisle team

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Carlisle boss manager Chris Beech thought the late 3-2 victory over Leyton Orient ‘optimised’ the season for his Sky Bet League Two side.

An added-time strike from George Tanner sealed the win for the Cumbrians, who have suffered just one defeat in their last 10 fixtures, in their penultimate fixture of the season.

Beech said: “I think the game optimised the whole season, I thought Nick (Anderton) and Aaron (Hayden) were outstanding, yet both of them in the first-half made an individual mistake.

“Nick at the start of the game, Aaron towards the end of the first half, and it gave Leyton Orient their opportunities.

“For us to play away, I think we had 23 shots or so at goal, scored three goals, missed a penalty, hit the bar and the post, so there was a lot of activity going on in terms of attacking.

“To win it near the end was excellent and it shows the intent of the lads. I’m really proud of them for that as it’s so easy to down tools.

“Like I said it optimises the whole season. I’m a fighter and a driver. Sometimes people might misunderstand that drive but the players, if they represent that drive, will benefit as we’ll win more than we’ll lose.”

Orient led early through Conor Wilkinson before Offrande Zanzala saw a weak penalty saved.

Dan Kemp was then denied from the spot by Carlisle goalkeeper Magnus Norman before sub Jon Mellish, on for the injured Zanzala, fired the visitors level.

Kemp restored Orient’s lead on the stroke of half-time but Carlisle fought back again with Lewis Alessandra making it 2-2 with the game’s third penalty.

Tanner then score the late winner with his third goal of the campaign to hand interim manager Jobi McAnuff and his Leyton Orient side a third consecutive defeat.

McAnuff said: “From our point of view, we wanted to finish off with a win, and it was certainly a game I felt we could have done.

“Unfortunately for us we just haven’t quite got the balance right between looking good offensively, creating and scoring chances, and being solid enough at the other end.

“Even to lose it as we did was just doubly disappointing and not the way we wanted to end the season at home.”

McAnuff believed his side did not kill the game off early on, adding: “It was a game that we should have gone on and won, we were very comfortable for periods – certainly in the first half.

“We didn’t take our chances to kill them off and as has happened too many times this year we weren’t strong enough at the back. We conceded goals that cost us.”