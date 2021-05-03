The sporting weekend in pictures

A protest by Manchester United fans against the ownership of the Glazer family saw a number of supporters break into Old Trafford, leading to the postponement of the Premier League clash with Liverpool on Sunday.
Elsewhere, Manchester City moved to the brink of the title with their victory over Crystal Palace, Chelsea reached the Women’s Champions League final and Lewis Hamilton won the Portuguese Grand Prix.
Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the best pictures of the sporting weekend.
