The sporting weekend in pictures

A protest by Manchester United fans against the ownership of the Glazer family saw a number of supporters break into Old Trafford, leading to the postponement of the Premier League clash with Liverpool on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Manchester City moved to the brink of the title with their victory over Crystal Palace, Chelsea reached the Women’s Champions League final and Lewis Hamilton won the Portuguese Grand Prix.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the best pictures of the sporting weekend.

Chelsea celebrate reaching the Women’s Champions League final (John Walton/PA)

Ferran Torres celebrates scoring against Crystal Palace as Manchester City closed in on the Premier League title (Catherine Ivill/PA)

Mark Selby (left) and Shaun Murphy bump elbows before the start of the Betfred World Snooker Championships final (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Max Verstappen (right) and Lewis Hamilton battle for the lead during the Portuguese Grand Prix (Manu Fernandez/AP)

Inter Milan fans celebrate their team’s Serie A title in the Piazza Duomo (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)

Sussex wicketkeeper Ben Brown stumps Lancashire’s Saqib Mahmood during day four of the LV= Insurance County Championship match at the County Ground, Brighton (Adam Davy/PA)

Bath’s Jonathan Joseph looks dejected at the final whistle after their Heineken European Challenge Cup semi-final defeat by Montpellier (Mike Egerton/PA)

Rangers’ Kemar Roofe scores his side’s third goal in a 4-1 win against Celtic (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mohamed Elneny celebrates scoring against Newcastle (Stu Forster/PA)

Frankie Dettori celebrates on Mother Earth as he crosses the line to win the Qipco 1000 Guineas Stakes (Mike Egerton/PA)

Geraint Thomas crashes within sight of the finish line on the penultimate stage of the Tour de Romandie. He claimed victory in the race on Sunday (Jean-Christophe Bott/AP)