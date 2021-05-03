Tuesday, May 4th 2021 Show Links
Sport

The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
May 3, 2021, 5:02 am
Fans holds up banners as they protest against the Glazer family’s ownership of Manchester United at Old Trafford (Barrington Coombs/PA)
A protest by Manchester United fans against the ownership of the Glazer family saw a number of supporters break into Old Trafford, leading to the postponement of the Premier League clash with Liverpool on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Manchester City moved to the brink of the title with their victory over Crystal Palace, Chelsea reached the Women’s Champions League final and Lewis Hamilton won the Portuguese Grand Prix.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the best pictures of the sporting weekend.

Chelsea celebrate reaching the Women's Champions League final
Chelsea celebrate reaching the Women’s Champions League final (John Walton/PA)
Ferran Torres celebrates scoring against Crystal Palace as Manchester City closed in on the Premier League title
Ferran Torres celebrates scoring against Crystal Palace as Manchester City closed in on the Premier League title (Catherine Ivill/PA)
Mark Selby (left) and Shaun Murphy bump elbows before the start of the Betfred World Snooker Championships final
Mark Selby (left) and Shaun Murphy bump elbows before the start of the Betfred World Snooker Championships final (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton battle for the lead during the Portugal Grand Prix
Max Verstappen (right) and Lewis Hamilton battle for the lead during the Portuguese Grand Prix (Manu Fernandez/AP)
Inter Milan fans celebrate their team's Serie A title in the Piazza Duomo
Inter Milan fans celebrate their team’s Serie A title in the Piazza Duomo (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)
Sussex wicketkeeper Ben Brown stumps Lanacashire’s Saqib Mahmood during day four of the LV= Insurance County Championship match at the County Ground, Brighton
Sussex wicketkeeper Ben Brown stumps Lancashire’s Saqib Mahmood during day four of the LV= Insurance County Championship match at the County Ground, Brighton (Adam Davy/PA)
Bath’s Jonathan Joseph looks dejected at the final whistle after their Heineken European Challenge Cup semi-final defeat by Montpellier
Bath’s Jonathan Joseph looks dejected at the final whistle after their Heineken European Challenge Cup semi-final defeat by Montpellier (Mike Egerton/PA)
Rangers’ Kemar Roofe scores his side's third goal in a 4-1 win against Celtic
Rangers’ Kemar Roofe scores his side’s third goal in a 4-1 win against Celtic (Jane Barlow/PA)
Mohamed Elneny celebrates scoring against Newcastle
Mohamed Elneny celebrates scoring against Newcastle (Stu Forster/PA)
Frankie Dettori celebrates on Mother Earth as he crosses the line to win the Qipco 1000 Guineas Stakes
Frankie Dettori celebrates on Mother Earth as he crosses the line to win the Qipco 1000 Guineas Stakes (Mike Egerton/PA)
Geraint Thomas crashes within sight of the finish line on the penultimate stage of the Tour de Romandie. He claimed victory in the race on Sunday
Geraint Thomas crashes within sight of the finish line on the penultimate stage of the Tour de Romandie. He claimed victory in the race on Sunday (Jean-Christophe Bott/AP)
Gareth Bale celebrates scoring a hat-trick for Tottenham against Sheffield United
Gareth Bale celebrates scoring a hat-trick for Tottenham against Sheffield United (Shaun Botterill/PA)

